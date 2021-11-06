MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died in a fire at a New Hampshire building and two people, including a firefighter, were medflighted to Boston hospitals after being injured in the blaze, officials said Saturday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Dutton Street six-family building in Manchester, New Hampshire found heavy flames and rescued five people from the third floor and one from the second floor, officials said. One person was pronounced dead and two were flown to Boston hospitals with injuries, with a firefighter suffering second-degree burns on 35 to 40 percent of his body, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

