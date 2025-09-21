NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua police have one person detained and are searching for another after a shooting with multiple victims at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Police say the incident at Sky Meadow Country Club involved multiple gunshot victims and two armed suspects who fled the scene. One was detained, another is still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Department 603-594-3500.

As the search unfolds, Dunstable Emergency Management has issued a Shelter in Place Order for residents on Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street until further notice.

In an alert police wrote, “Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)