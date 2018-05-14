ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — A person ejected from a car after a rollover crash in Athol Sunday night died, while two other people trapped inside were taken to local hospitals.

Officers responding to the area of South Athol Road and Riverview Avenue around 8:43 p.m. observed a heavily damaged car that was lying on its roof after apparently hitting a tree.

One person was ejected from the car, while two others were trapped inside, police said. First responders used a hydraulic extraction tool to free the two people trapped before transporting one of them to a Worcester-area hospital and the other to Athol Hospital.

The third person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The crash remains under investigation.

