BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person had to be pulled from an overturned vehicle after a crash in Burlington on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Cambridge Street and Terry Avenue around 1:30 p.m. found two damaged vehicles, including one that had rolled over onto its side.

Firefighters helped extricate one person from the overturned vehicle.

All injuries sustained in the crash are considered to be non-life-threatening, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

Firefighters helped extricate one occupant from a vehicle. No life threatening injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Szw3ASvf0I — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) August 7, 2021

