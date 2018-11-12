1 extricated, taken to hospital after collision on highway in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person who had to be extricated from the wreckage of a two-car collision in Oxford was taken to the hospital Monday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Interstate 395 for a report of a crash around 6:15 a.m. found one person trapped their vehicle, according to Oxford Fire-EMS.

Authorities used hydraulic tools to extricate the victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Photos from the scene showed a partially crushed sedan that went off the highway and an SUV with heavy front-end damage.

The victim’s name was not made public.

No additional injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

