1 firefighter hospitalized as crews battle 3-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was hospitalized after crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a home in Worcester early Sunday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to flames on Beacon Street saw a heavy fire on the third floor of the home, which extended into the attack, fire officials said.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
Seven people were displaced from the home, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
