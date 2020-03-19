WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that tore through a Worcester apartment building early Thursday morning left one firefighter hurt and 20 residents displaced.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Harlem Street around 3 a.m. found large flames pouring out of the building.

One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for a minor injury, the Worcester Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported.

Twenty residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire extinguished. Overhaul underway. 1ff being evaluated on scene with minor injury. 20 residents displaced. Fire investigation on scene. https://t.co/k58lT5rU3H — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) March 19, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)