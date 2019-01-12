1 firefighter injured battling blaze in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter is being treated for minor injuries after a home went up in flames in Wellfleet on Saturday.

Police say a number of fire companies responded to the scene near Finn Road.

Nearby roads were closed while firefighters worked to battle the flames.

Everyone evacuated the home safely, according to police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

