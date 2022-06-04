LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A mixed-use building went up in flames on Saturday, leaving one firefighter injured and 33 people displaced.

Crews responded to Westford Street at about 10:45 a.m., where they found the fire spreading from the first floor into the apartments above. Firefighters from several surrounding communities helped to battle the blaze.

The Lowell fire chief said it will be a while before the tenants can get back inside their homes and businesses, but he does not think it will be deemed a complete loss.

Lowell fire and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

