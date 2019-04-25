1 flown to hospital after Mass. men crash into guardrail on I-93 in NH

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man was seriously injured and a Boston man suffered minor injuries after the car they were riding in crashed on Interstate 93 in Salem, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 11:25 a.m. found a badly damaged Nissan Sentra that had lost control and struck a guardrail, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, 24-year-old Jose Lauger, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Jorge Ramirez, suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Ramirez is said to be in stable condition at this time.

The highway was shut down for about 20 minutes to allow the helicopter to land at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

