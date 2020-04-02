1 found dead in house fire in Northfield, Vermont

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — One person was found dead in a house fire in Northfield early Tuesday, police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. A concerned neighbor had entered the house and saved one of the residents, who is now being treated at University of Vermont Medical Center, police said. Fire officials found the other resident dead inside the home. The name of the deceased was not released.

An autopsy is being performed.

Officials believe the fire started in the chimney.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)