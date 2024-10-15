BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized and another was arrested after a stabbing in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.
At around 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 209 Humboldt Ave., police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Pedro Sanchez, 43, of Mattapan, was arrested in connection with the stabbing when he returned to the scene after fleeing the area, police said.
A red SUV was towed from the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Sanchez was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. He is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
No additional information was immediately available.
