BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized and another was arrested after a stabbing in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at 209 Humboldt Ave., police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Pedro Sanchez, 43, of Mattapan, was arrested in connection with the stabbing when he returned to the scene after fleeing the area, police said.

A red SUV was towed from the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Sanchez was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. He is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

No additional information was immediately available.

