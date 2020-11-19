1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after wrong-way crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision in Boston Thursday night.
Neither driver was seriously hurt and both vehicles were towed away from the scene on the Interstate 93 Frontage Road.
Both cars sustained significant damage.
The road was temporarily blocked save for one lane as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
No further information was released.
Head-on collision caused by a wrong-way driver on the I-93 frontage road just south of the tunnel. Sounds like both drivers are okay. Remarkable the damage wasn't a lot worse @7News pic.twitter.com/rC2H32d7tT
— Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 20, 2020
