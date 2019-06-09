1 hospitalized after apparent medical emergency on boat off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after they suffered an apparent medical emergency while on a boat in the water off Nantucket on Sunday morning.

Crews from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire District, along with several area marine units, found a person in need of aid in a boat near Colliers Ledge around 10:50 a.m., fire officials said.

The individual, whose name has not been released, was taken to Hyannis Port Yacht Club before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The Barnstable County Sheriffs Office was also called to the scene.

The Coast Guard has been notified of the incident.

