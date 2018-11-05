1 hospitalized after car crashes through building in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a car crashed through the side of a building in Rockland, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 15 Center Ave. for a report of a crash found a sedan completely inside a building, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

One victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photos from inside the building showed the car resting next to racks of clothing and shoes.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

