1 hospitalized after car hits utility pole in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash into a utility pole in Rockland on Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Summer Street found the sedan heavily damaged and the powerlines leaning, officials said.

The victim suffered minor injures.

No further details were made available.

Tonight, Rockland Firefighters responded to Summer St for a single vehicle accident vs telephone pole. 1 person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No further info is available. pic.twitter.com/Xs9n7muLtB — ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) February 9, 2021

