1 hospitalized after car slams into NH pool house

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after a car slammed into a pool house in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Emergency crews responded to Ledgewood Hills Pool House after a car went barreling through the side of the building, according to a post on the Nashua Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A building inspector and tow truck have been called to the scene.
