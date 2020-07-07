1 hospitalized after car slams into NH pool house

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after a car slammed into a pool house in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responded to Ledgewood Hills Pool House after a car went barreling through the side of the building, according to a post on the Nashua Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A building inspector and tow truck have been called to the scene.

Companies responded to Ledgewood Hills Pool house for a vehicle into the building. One person transported with minor injuries. Companies tied up while vehicle removed. Building dept and D&R towing responding. pic.twitter.com/m9sfSsOeKr — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) July 7, 2020

