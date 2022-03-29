BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized and several people were evacuated from a block of stores in Mattapan after firefighters found a high level of carbon monoxide, officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to three stores at 1300 Blue Hill Avenue found high levels of carbon monoxide inside, officials said. Six people were evacuated and one was taken to the hospital.

Officials are investigating what led to the high levels of carbon monoxide.

Companies responded to high levels of Carbon Monoxide in a block of stores in Mattapan. 3 stores , 1296-1300 Blue Hill Ave were evacuated, 6 people were evaluated and 1 was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . A BFD Hazmat Technician on scene to determine the cause pic.twitter.com/sLCBdW6iLd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 29, 2022

