1 hospitalized after collision between car, motorcycle in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover officers are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that sent one person to the hospital Saturday, fire officials said.
Officers responding to a reported crash at Hanover and Circuit streets around 2 p.m. assisted with transporting one person to an area hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
