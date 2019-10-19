1 hospitalized after collision between car, motorcycle in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanover officers are investigating a crash between a car and motorcycle that sent one person to the hospital Saturday, fire officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Hanover and Circuit streets around 2 p.m. assisted with transporting one person to an area hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

#HFD Squad-1 & Ambulance-2 working this MVC, Car vs. motorcycle, at the intersection of Hanover St. (Rte. 139) & Circuit St, in West Hanover Square. One patient transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6onRzN784e — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) October 19, 2019

