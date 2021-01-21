1 hospitalized after crash in Everett parking lot

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left two vehicles overturned in an Everett parking lot on Thursday.

Crews responding to the crash on Revere Beach Parkway found the vehicles outside of Stop & Shop.

The windshield of an SUV was shattered and the front was smashed.

Firefighters worked to get both cars on their wheels.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

