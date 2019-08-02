1 hospitalized after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a crash in Springfield Friday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department responding to the area of 1148 Parker Street found a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota and a Porsche.

The driver of the Porsche, a 69-year-old man, was extricated and transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, an 85-year-old male, was checked out on scene by personnel.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

