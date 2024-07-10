BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment building in Hyde Park caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a building on River Street, where smoke and fire damage to some upper floor windows was visible.

According to the Boston Fire Department, three people were displaced from the building due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

