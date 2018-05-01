1 hospitalized after industrial accident in Danvers

DANVERS (WHDH) - One person was rushed the hospital Tuesday morning after being injured in an apparent industrial accident at a business in Danvers.

Emergency crews responding to Performance Polymers on Endicott Street found one person suffering from unknown injuries, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

The victim was taken to Beverley Hospital. Their condition is not known.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

One man taken to Beverly hospital following apparent industrial accident at performance Polymers in Danvers #7news pic.twitter.com/Zx4TsPe7DW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 1, 2018

Danvers police, fire and 2 ambulances just left performance Polymers on endicott street in Danvers #7News pic.twitter.com/TqtccroTLx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 1, 2018

Danvers Police will update us shortly about an incident at performance Polymers in Danvers earlier this AM #7News pic.twitter.com/fQKy4XZws7 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)