1 hospitalized after industrial accident in Danvers

DANVERS (WHDH) - One person was rushed the hospital Tuesday morning after being injured in an apparent industrial accident at a business in Danvers.
Emergency crews responding to Performance Polymers on Endicott Street found one person suffering from unknown injuries, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.
The victim was taken to Beverley Hospital. Their condition is not known.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.
