MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a house in Medford went up in flames overnight.

Firefighters responding to the scene around midnight could be seen working on the second floor of the home to knock down the blaze.

Paramedics transported one person to the hospital with unknown injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

