1 hospitalized after overturned truck spills asphalt across 495 in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was taken to the hospital after authorities say a truck carrying asphalt rolled over and crashed on Interstate 495 in Wrentham on Thursday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported rollover crash found the truck on its side in the southbound lane and asphalt spilled across the highway, according to state police.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

