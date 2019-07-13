1 hospitalized after pot of butter causes 2-alarm fire at Manchester, NH nursing home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A pot of butter left on the stove with the burner on was the cause of the 2-alarm fire at Mt. Caramel Nursing Home on Friday night that sent one resident to the hospital.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire at 235 Myrtle St. found a significant fire in the kitchen that was extending to the ceiling and walls, which limited visibility to the crews.

Firefighters requested a 2-alarm response due to the number of residents and staff in the nursing home.

The first two arriving crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly with the additional crews providing support in terms of mechanical ventilation.

Residents did not have to be relocated.

One resident was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Manchester Health Department was called to the scene to work with the nursing home staff on steps they need to take to restore their kitchen to an operable condition.

