1 hospitalized after Quincy garage fire

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a garage fire in Quincy that left one person hospitalized.
Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. found flames tearing through a detached garage and kept it from spreading to several nearby homes, officials said.
Firefighters found mechanical equipment, including a propane tank, generators, and gasoline in the garage.
“We were concerned about them, but we got everything out,” Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby said.
“We were lucky, not a big wind day,” Fenby added.
The detached garage was a complete loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)