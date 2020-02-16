1 hospitalized after Quincy garage fire

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a garage fire in Quincy that left one person hospitalized.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. found flames tearing through a detached garage and kept it from spreading to several nearby homes, officials said.

Firefighters found mechanical equipment, including a propane tank, generators, and gasoline in the garage.

“We were concerned about them, but we got everything out,” Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Ed Fenby said.

“We were lucky, not a big wind day,” Fenby added.

The detached garage was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

