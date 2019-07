BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in the hospital after a rollover in Boxford Saturday morning.

State Police say the car crashed into the guardrail on 95 Northbound.

Police say the lane is now clear.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)