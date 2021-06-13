STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after an RV struck a tree in Sterling early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash found in the area of Leominster Road around 1:15 a.m. found a large RV that had struck a tree and narrowly missed a home.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to the Sterling Police Department. Their condition was not immediately released.

All occupants of the RV were out of the vehicle by the time officers arrived at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At 1:15 this morning, SFD was dispatched to the vicinity of 314 Leominster Road for an MVA involving a large RV. Crews found an RV that had struck a tree and narrowly missed striking a residence. All parties were out of the vehicle on arrival. One patient was transported. pic.twitter.com/svu6gbBH9S — Sterling Fire Department (@FDSterling) June 13, 2021

