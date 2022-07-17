NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized after a school bus crashed into the front of a restaurant in Norwood Saturday night, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

According to fire officials, the bus struck the front of the eatery at approximately 10:21 p.m. after it was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

One of the individuals involved in the crash was transported to the hospital while the other refused medical treatment according to the Norwood Fire Department.

The vehicle took over an hour to be removed from the front of the building according to fire officials.

