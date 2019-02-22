1 hospitalized after serious crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a serious crash in Duxbury, fire crews say.

Crews responding to a report of a car accident at the intersection of Franklin and Summer Streets around 5 p.m. found one person suffering from serious injuries, according to the departments Twitter page.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

DXFD paramedics transported one patient with serious injuries from this MVA at Franklin St at Summer St in the last hour. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/HpUP6xoPd1 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 22, 2019

