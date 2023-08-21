BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight on Levant Street that left one person hospitalized

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 7 Levant St. around 12 a.m. Monday found ballistic evidence at the scene and learned that a person who was shot had transported themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers could be seen placing evidence markers in a taped-off section of the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox