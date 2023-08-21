BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight on Levant Street that left one person hospitalized

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 7 Levant St. around 12 a.m. Monday found ballistic evidence at the scene and learned that a person who was shot had transported themselves to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers could be seen placing evidence markers in a taped-off section of the street.

No additional information was immediately available.

