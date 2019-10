METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was airlifted to a Boston hospital after a shooting in Methuen Thursday night.

Officers responding to the incident on House Road found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

People are urged to avoid the area as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is unclear if officers have identified a suspect.

No additional information has been released.