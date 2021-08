One person has been hospitalized after a Kubota tractor rolled down an embankment in Lakeville on Friday, officials said.

The individual was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, according to the Lakeville Fire Department. Their condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

Kubota rolls down embankment injuring operator. Transported to Rhode Island Hospital. pic.twitter.com/zWml7TTcLR — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) August 13, 2021