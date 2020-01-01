1 hospitalized after truck crashes through guardrail on Lynnway

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was injured after a truck slammed through a guardrail shortly after midnight New Years Day.

A truck crashed through the guardrail on the Lynnway and came to rest in a wooded ravine.

Crews worked into the night to pull the truck out of the ravine and get it back onto the road.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

