1 hospitalized, evacuations underway as firefighters battle massive East Boston blaze

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital as fire crews work to battle a massive nine-alarm blaze at a factory building in East Boston that has prompted officials to evacuate area residents and suspend service on a stretch of the Blue Line.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at the New England Casket Company on Bennington Street around 3 p.m. found flames shooting through the roof and a massive plume of smoke pouring out of the building.

Boston EMS has reported that one person, whose name was not released, has been transported to an area hospital, there is no word on their condition. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Shortly after arriving on scene, firefighters ordered out of the structure took defensive positions around the outside.

As they work to extinguish the flames, crews are facing several obstacles, including high winds and the release of hazardous fumes.

The Boston Firefighters Union has ordered all crews working on the blaze to use their air supply.

It’s unclear what chemicals are causing the concern.

East Boston residents who were ordered to evacuate are being taken to the Guild Elementary School on Leyden Street.

The MBTA has suspended Blue Line service between Orient Heights and Wonderland for eastbound and westbound service.

Buses will replace service in both directions.

The cause remains under investigation.

