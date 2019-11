CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Chelsea early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash occurred near Willow and Grove streets around 4:15 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles including parked cars.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)