BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a Boston EMS ambulance in Mattapan on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of Canterbury and Morton streets around 10 a.m. discovered that a Mercedes Benz had crashed into the ambulance, according to state police.

The Mercedes Benz driver, a 23-year-old woman from Quincy, was transported to Carney Hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)