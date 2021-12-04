WALPOLE, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Walpole, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No officers were injured during the incident and there is no threat to the public, said the AG’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

