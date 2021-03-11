1 hospitalized in brazen Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive police presence responded to a shooting incident in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of the shooting on Beacon Street shortly around 3 p.m. found the victim on Metropolitan avenue and rushed them to a hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police roped off the entire area for several hours as they continuing their on-scene investigation.

Investigators said they have not made an arrest at this time.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing news story;

