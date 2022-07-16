FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One individual was hospitalized after a boat crash in Fall River Friday night, according to police.

According to officials. the person sustained injuries after the vessel collided with the former Shell oil pier.

It is unclear how many people were on the boat at the time of the crash or the cause.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)