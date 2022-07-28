WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized in a semi-truck crash that forced the closure of a Wayland road, according to the Wayland Fire Department.

The semi-truck pinned a car to a telephone pole sending electrical wires cascading over Route 27.

Fire officials said that the road will be closed while maintenance crows undertake repairs.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

