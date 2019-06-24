1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night that left a man seriously injured.

Paramedics responding to the area of Fayston Street transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Evidence markers were placed along the street near what appeared to be shell casings.

Boston police say no arrests have been made.

