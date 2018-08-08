1 in 100 million ‘cotton candy’ lobster found at Maine restaurant

PORTLAND, MAINE (WHDH) - Employees at a seafood restaurant in Portland, Maine, were greeted with a pleasant surprise when they found an extremely rare “cotton candy” lobster in their tank over the weekend.

Scales Restuarant shared a photo of the find on Instagram and said the crustacean’s coloring occurs in only about one in 100 million lobsters.

Chef Travis Olson took the lobster, which was named Blue Betty, out on his rowboat and released her into the ocean.

