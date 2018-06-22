BREMEN, Maine (WHDH) — The odds of catching a yellow lobster may be about one in 30 million — but a fishing boat in Maine did just that Wednesday.

The F/V Short Fuse out of Bremen caught the super rare lobster early in the morning.

Typically, lobsters are a brown-green color due to the pigment astaxanthin, which turns bright red when cooked, according to the Maine Lobster Institute. When that pigment binds with certain proteins, the color can appear blue or yellow.

The odds of catching a blue lobster is one in two million.

