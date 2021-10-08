RYE, N.H. (WHDH) - An extremely rate split-colored lobster is now living at the Sea Coast Science Center in New Hampshire.

The lobster, split from head to tail into halves of blue and orange, is estimated to be a one-in-50 million catch, according to scientists at the museum in Rye.

The crustacean is said to be a gynandromorphm, meaning it has the characteristics of both male and female.

“This pattern is suspected to be the result of a cellular split during the embryonic development of the lobster, just after fertilization,” scientists wrote in a Facebook post.

The only lobsters that are considered to be rarer are white or albino at about one in 100 million.

