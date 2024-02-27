BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are conducting an investigation after an early morning shooting in Mattapan on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Itasca Street around 1:30 a.m. spoke with a witness who said he pulled over and two people who had been following him shot at him and then stole his vehicle, according to Boston police. He was not hit by the shots.

Minutes later, officers responding to the Shot Spotter activation found a crashed and abandoned vehicle at the intersection of River and Manponsett streets.

One of the suspects was placed into custody. A second suspect is still at large.

No additional information was immediately available.

