1 in custody, 1 sought following Lowell home invasion

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in custody and a second individual is still at large following a home invasion in Lowell on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on Corbett Street around 9:40 a.m. were able to nab one suspect in connection with the incident, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Police are actively searching for a second suspect in connection with the home invasion.

There were no reported injuries.

Lowell Commuter Rail train 313 was terminated as a result of police activity in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

