1 in custody, 2 sought in connection with shooting at Plymouth housing complex

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in custody and police are still searching for two others in connection with a shooting at a housing complex in Plymouth on Wednesday, officials said.
State police are assisting Plymouth police with the search for the remaining suspects, who allegedly fired shots at the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly before 10 a.m.
There were no reported injuries.
Video from SKY7 HD showed heavily armed SWAT officers searching the area.
Residents reported hearing a series of gunshots before a large police presence arrived on scene.
Shortly after the shooting, officials announced a “stay in place” order at Plymouth North High School, Plymouth Community Intermediate School, Plymouth Early Childhood Center, Hedge Elementary School, Cold Spring Elementary School, Nathaniel Morton Elementary School and West Elementary School.
No additional information was immediately available.
