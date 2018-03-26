1 in custody after man is stabbed at Star Market in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Newton Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a 79-year-old at a Star Market on Monday.

The incident happened at the supermarket on Commonwealth Avenue. Police said the 79-year-old Newton man was stabbed at least twice with a knife by 23-year-old Matthew Muradov, also of Newton. Police said the attack was random and unprovoked.

Muradov was allegedly found standing outside the store and was taken into custody. Both Muradov and the victim were shoppers at the store

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Muradov is due in court on Tuesday.

